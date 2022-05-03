Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

The “leader” has an offensive arsenal that is the strongest locally, especially on the parties, which gave him 71% of his total goals this season, and the efficiency of his right and left “arms” is almost equal, and general statistics reveal very large capabilities of “violet”, with regard to By reaching the nets of his opponents, during all periods of his matches, and with a great balance across the two halves, Al-Ain also revealed his offensive danger that enables him to penetrate and penetrate the opponents’ defenses, after he managed to score more than 93% of his goals inside the region, and this comes before the two teams meet in the League Cup final. Professionals tomorrow “Wednesday”.

As for the “Knights”, its offensive left front stands out clearly, after it produced 54% of its goals, followed by the depth that provided nearly 30% of its offensive harvest, and despite the tendency of the “Red Castle” youth to shake the net profusely as well, with its attempts inside the competitors’ area representing 87 percent. %, but he has the advantage of being scoring goals by 13% through “long-range” shots, and during his matches in the “ADNOC Professional League” or the Asian Championship, Al-Ahly youth revealed a clear offensive improvement in the second periods of the matches, where he scored 65% of his goals. In the second games, compared to 35% in the “first”, which enabled him to correct many situations, and return in the results of the continental matches in particular.

“Fixed kicks” represent an additional strength for the “leader”, who scored 40% of his goals with them, which is a large rate, especially “corner kicks” that produced more than half of this type of goals, and his attack is among the most prominent in the exploitation of air games. And scoring vertical goals by nearly a “quarter” of its harvest.

The Knights tend to have great possession and build organized attacks of a quiet rhythm, and the average percentage of possession of the ball is more than 55% in each match, and its players scored 75% of the goals through the organized attack, and its danger may not appear much from crosses, but the short and inter pass And binary games gave him a lot of goals.

Defensively, the depth of the “Knights” caused 44% of his goals to be received, and 28% of them were received by opponents’ shots outside the area, which is the same percentage as the opponents’ cross balls, while the defensive left side was the most affected by « The leader”, after he caused him to receive 41.2% of the goals, followed by the depth with 35.3%, but his net only shook very few times with long-range shots, while the opponents’ crosses hit his defenses by 41%, and his defense also suffered from set-pieces that resulted in About 64% of his own goals.