The draw for the round of 16 was held for the AFC Champions League, and it resulted in exciting confrontations. Initially, a draw was held in the West and East regions, to move a team from the first level to the second level.

The West draw resulted in Nasaf of Uzbekistan moving to the second level, and Bangkok to the second level in the East draw.

Five clubs had qualified for the first level of the Eastern Clubs, namely Bangkok of Thailand, Yokohama of Japan, Ventforet Kofu of Japan, Kawasaki of Japan, and Pohang Steelers of Korea, and in the second level of Jeonbuk Hyundai of Korea, Shandong of China, and Ulsan Hyundai of Japan. Five clubs from the West qualified for the first level, namely Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ain, Al-Nasr and Nassaf of Uzbekistan, while three clubs qualified for the second level: Sepahan of Iran, Nafbakhor of Uzbekistan and Al-Fayha of Saudi Arabia.

The Western draw resulted in an all-Saudi confrontation, with Al-Nassr meeting Al-Fayhaa, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal will also have an exciting match with Iran's Sepahan Isfahan, while Al-Ain of the UAE will meet Nasaf Karshi of Uzbekistan, and Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia will meet Nafbakhor of Uzbekistan.

Al-Ain, Al-Nasr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad clubs will play the first leg outside their home stadium, while the return matches will be held at their home stadium.

While the East draw resulted in strong confrontations, as Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea will meet its compatriot Pohang Steelers, Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea will meet Ventforet Kofu of Japan, Shandong of China will meet Kawasaki of Japan, and Bangkok of Thailand will meet Yokohama of Japan.

Pohang Steelers, Ventforet Kofu, Kawasaki and Yokohama clubs will play the first-leg matches away from home, while the return matches will be played at home.

Eight clubs qualified for the final eight from the Western Region, with 5 from first place, along with 3 clubs that qualified for the best second place, while a draw was held from which a club from the leaders was chosen, to join the second level with the three clubs. The matches of the 16th round for the Western teams are scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13, with the return matches being held on the 19th and 20th of the same month, while the first-leg matches for the same round for the Eastern teams will be held on February 13 and 14, with the return round being held on the 20th and 21st of the same month.

In the quarter-final matches, the winner of the Nasaf and Al-Ain match will meet the winner of the Al-Fayhaa and Al-Nasr match, while Sepahan and Al-Hilal will meet the winner of the Navbakhur and Al-Ittihad match.

The winner of the Jeonbuk-Pohang match will also meet the winner of the Ulsan-Ventfort Kofu match, while the winner of the Shandong-Kawasaki match will meet the winner of the Bangkok-Yokohama match. The first-leg matches for the quarter-finals for the Western teams will be held next March 4 and 5, while the return matches will be held on March 11 and 12.

The quarter-final matches for the Al-Sharq teams will be held on March 5 and 6, while the return matches will be held on the 12 and 13 of the same month.