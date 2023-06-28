Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Although the management committee of the club’s football company was involved in following up on the conclusion of new deals for the “leader”, after appointing a new coach, the Dutchman Schroeder Khalaf for the Ukrainian Rebrov, the idea of ​​building for the future was not absent from the minds of the Al-Ainawi administration, especially in the last season and even now.

This is after the list of violets, the first team and the under-21 team included a number of distinguished talents, most notably 8 talents that can be bet on in the near future with the “leader”.

Those talents, some of whom participated in the under-21 team, were represented by 4 players from Ghana, namely Solomon Suso, 18 years old, Farouk Muhammad (18 years), Jonas Nafu (17 years), and Sampson Agyabong (20 years), in addition to one player from each of Ukraine’s Danilo Odud (19 years), Senegalese Yuso Yang (19 years), Sudanese Muhammad Awad Allah (20 years), and finally the distinguished Nigerian deal, Rilwanu Sarky (19 years), who announced Al Ain joining the list of the reserve team as one of the promising talents, Which the club is betting on in the future.

The Steering Committee of the Al Ain Club Football Company, headed by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, pays great attention to talents, after launching a project to develop, discover and search for talents in various continents, for the benefit of The first team, and ensures that Al Ain enters into the correct investment in football and develops talents for the future.

German Schaefer, the former coach of Al Ain Club, confirmed that Al Zaeem Castle is teeming with talented players of all ages, praising his experience in which he led the team from 2007 to 2009, and at that time he presented Emirati football with a player with Amouri’s capabilities, and a group of talented players during that period, who were promoted. for the first team.

The German pointed out that the Banafsj Castle was distinguished by its ability to nurture talented people of all ages, in addition to the fact that the club represents a city rich in talents and a lover of football.

He continued, “The large fan base of Al Ain Club, and being the club most crowned with titles, also makes it a club capable of developing talents and distinguished players.”

Regarding the search for talents in the resident category with players immersed in the African continent and various continents, he said: «Al Ain presented to the league and Emirates football the talented player Eric in the resident category, which is an important discovery in his position, as well as the player Jonatas, in addition to some young names that will have an imprint in the future. And that philosophy is a positive dimension, as attention must be paid to investing in youngsters and talented players, regardless of their nationalities, especially after integrating the player residing in the national teams into a more comprehensive plan that Emirates Football has been working on recently.

He concluded: «Al-Ain is not only the most capable club in discovering talent, but also the most successful in transforming it into elements capable of providing the best performance, and these features must be properly employed during the next stage, in light of the great interest that is available in young talented players from different continents. Where it is possible to invest in them by reselling the players locally or even exporting them to foreign professionalism, in a way that benefits the club financially, in addition to the technical benefits if these talents continue until they set foot in the first team.