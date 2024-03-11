Al Ain does not recognize the “Remontada”

Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Ain is preparing to face Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, in the capital, Riyadh, tonight, in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, and Al-Zaeem enters it with an advantage, after winning with a goal in the first leg at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. He also does not recognize the “Remontada” at all throughout his history in Asia!

Returning to the history of “Al-Zaeem” in the AFC Champions League, we find that he was able to win the first leg in the knockout rounds on 6 previous occasions, and he did not fail to qualify at all, starting with the first edition in 2003, where he was able to win the first leg in the semi-final over Dalian Shida of China 4-2. In the Emirates, he qualified despite losing the second leg 4-3, and in the same edition in the final, he won the first leg over Thailand’s Tero Sasana with two goals and lost the second leg 1-0, but achieved the title.

In the 2005 edition, Al Ain defeated China's Shenzhen by six, tied with them in the second leg without goals, and qualified for the final, which they lost to Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia.

After 9 years, in the 2014 edition, he faced Al-Jazira and defeated them back and forth with the same score, which was 2-1, then defeated Al-Ittihad in the first leg 2-0 and back 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Finally, in the 2016 edition, Al Ain won the first leg over the Qatari Army 3-1, then tied the second leg 2-2, and Al-Zaeem qualified for the final.

Tonight, Al Ain will be in front of the seventh leg in which it wins the first leg and awaits the result of the second leg, and all of Al Ainawiya’s hopes are that the successful series in the history of the tournament will continue and that a “remontada” will not occur from Cristiano Ronaldo’s companions.