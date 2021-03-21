Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Al-Ain regained the tone of victories, and the depth of Ajman’s wounds, after defeating him with two goals, in the match that took place between them today at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium within the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League, so that the “leader” raised his score to “37 points”, and remains in sixth place, While the balance of “orange” was frozen at “point 11”, which is the team’s fifteenth loss this season, and the eighth in a row, to retreat to the thirteenth place, and became in a difficult position, after Fujairah’s victory over Al-Nasr, and his success in breaking the partnership in points, and widening the difference Between them into 3 points.

Brazilian Jonatas, the Al Ain player, was injured in the first two minutes, which prompted the coach to make an urgent change, with Omar Yassin descending, and “Violet” appeared at a better level through team play, correct positioning, and creating opportunities, not only from the Bandar Al-Ahbabi front, but also from The left side, and Kodjo Laba, who raced with Yahya Nader, wasted the easy opportunities that would result in the first half.

Muhammad Abbas puts Al-Ain in the forefront, after 15 minutes, which is his first goal in his third contest, and a translation of the continuous attack came at a time when Ajman retreated in a remarkable way, in the absence of Brazilian Leandro, who performed well in front of Al Wasl in the last round.

And “orange” played the first half in the same scenario of individual mistakes in which the team falls in every match, and there was an urgent change with the exit of Muhammad Ismail and the descent of Khaled Al-Dhari. From the goalless draw in the first round.

In the second half, there was nothing new for the owners of the land, but their wounds increased, after the goal scored by Laba Kodjo in the 86th minute, which was the 12th personal goal in the league in 19 matches with Al Ain, so that the “leader” decided the match in his favor with two goals.