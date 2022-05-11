Al Ain defeated Al Jazira by five without a response, in the match that was held between them, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, on Wednesday evening, in the 23rd round, to win the 14th league title in its history.

Al Ain scored 58 points, while the maximum score that its closest competitor, Sharjah, can reach is 57 points.

Al Ain presented a strong performance from the beginning of the match, and was determined to win the title, and began its sweeping attack against Al Jazira goal, from the first minute.

In the second minute, the Togolese Laba Kodjo, striker of the leader and top scorer of the league, shook Al Jazira’s net, but the var technique canceled the goal for offside.

Al Ain continued their attacks in order to advance with an early goal, and in the 15th minute, Kodjo scored the first goal for Al Ain, after a pass from his colleague Kadio Canedo.

After the goal, the island’s reaction was not strong, in order to compensate, and Al Ain continued its strong attack and possession of the ball.

In the 36th minute, Kodjo, the star of the first league, scored a new goal, with a great header, to end the first half with Al Ain ahead with two goals without a response, after an enjoyable offensive performance by Al-Aynaoui.

The second half started from where the first half ended, and Al-Ain continued playing on the field, and Kodjo scored a hat-trick in the 50th minute to completely eliminate Al-Jazira’s hopes of returning.

After the goal, Al-Ain continued its offensive pressure, and Al-Jazira appeared receiving more.

In the 70th minute, Kodjo returned and visited Al Jazira’s net, scoring a historic super hat-trick, to the great joy of Al Ain fans, who attended strongly in the stands of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

In the 80th minute, Lapa Kodjo, tonight’s groom, came out after feeling tired.

In the 85th minute, Caio Canedo participated in the party, scoring the fifth goal for Al Ain, to end the match with five, as happened in the first round confrontation.