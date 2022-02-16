Al-Ain Criminal Court sentenced an accused to death in retribution for premeditated murder of three members of his family, possession of two firearms and ammunition without a license from the competent authority, possession and abuse of psychotropic substances, while the second defendant in the case was sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment for the murders. Possession of firearms in cases other than those authorized by law, and obligating him to pay the victims’ money.

The details of the case are summed up in the fact that the first accused deliberately killed the victims with premeditation, with the intention and determination to kill them. The gunfire aimed at separate parts of their body, intending to kill them, inflicting injuries that claimed their lives, jointly by means of agreement and assistance with the second accused.

Investigations about the incident and the Public Prosecution’s investigations showed that the first accused is a precedent holder and has previous disputes with his family over inheritance. With the second defendant and asked him to come to his residence, so he went to him and got into his car and put the two firearms, and they went together to the family home, then the first defendant came down carrying the weapon and entered the hall screaming at the victims, and when he saw them he shot them until he killed them.

The case papers indicated that after the crime was committed, the two accused left the house and then got into the car with the remaining two weapons and ammunition, while the first accused informed the police of a shooting incident, and waited near the scene of the incident until the police officers came, where he stated that he killed the victims, and referred him to The Public Prosecution Office admitted his crime, and before the court he confessed to the charges against him, and requested the imposition of retribution against him.

The papers also showed irrefutable verbal and technical evidence of the defendants’ perpetration of the crime, which the first accused did not dispute in committing it, and the second accused did not dispute his presence at the crime scene and his carrying the tools used in it for the first accused and transporting him in his car after completing their crime.



