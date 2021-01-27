The Al-Ain Court of First Instance obligated an accused to pay an amount of 15 thousand and 500 dirhams to a woman, after defrauding her and claiming that he was a bank employee and updating her bank data, under the pretext that her account was not suspended, and he seized the amount.

The details of the case are due to the plaintiff’s exposure to the incident of stealing an amount from her bank account, indicating that the defendant seized for himself an amount of 15 thousand and 500 dirhams from her account, and this was by impersonating an incorrect character, by deluding her as a bank employee, and asking her to update her account data, and he was able to that The fraudulent means of deceiving her, forcing her to provide her bank account information, seizing her money, and a final penal ruling was issued against him.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the documents prove the defendant’s conviction according to the criminal ruling, who ordered his imprisonment for a period of one month with deportation, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 15 thousand and 500 dirhams, with obligatory fees and expenses.

• The accused accused the woman of being a bank employee, and asked for her account information.





