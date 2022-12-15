The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a person be required to pay 20,000 dirhams to his ex-wife in compensation for the material, moral and moral damages he caused to his child as a result of not registering him and issuing identification papers.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, requesting that he pay her 55,000 dirhams for the damage resulting from the failure to register the child and extract the identification papers, and the damage resulting from the deliberate disconnection of the electric current from her residence and her children, and for the material, moral and moral damage she suffered, explaining that she is the divorced defendant. And that he refused to register their child and obtain his identification papers, and denied him a health insurance card, medical care, and necessary vaccinations and vaccinations.

According to the lawsuit, the two parties were convicted in the criminal case in order not to extract the identity papers for the child, and the Court of Cassation acquitted the plaintiff of that charge, in addition to that the defendant cut off the electricity supply to the house that he rents for her and her son, as he terminated the lease contract, forcing her to stay in a hotel She and their son.

The court stated that the conviction and appeal of the defendant in the criminal case, on the charge of his refusal to obtain the identification papers for the child, which caused the child not to be registered and to obtain the identification papers, including identity, and the warranty card also deprived him of medical care and the necessary vaccinations and immunizations, as a result of his arbitrariness, error, and carelessness. What caused direct and real material and moral damage to his mother by virtue of her custody and care for him, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate the plaintiff for those damages, amounting to 15 thousand dirhams, and the compensation due to the plaintiff was estimated at 5000 dirhams, while the court ruled that it may not consider the part related to the request for compensation for material damage. Morale is the result of deliberately disconnecting the electric current from the residence of the plaintiff and her child, because the plaintiff had previously filed a (simple civil) lawsuit with the previous requests, and it was decided to reject them.