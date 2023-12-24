The Al Ain Traffic Misdemeanor Court convicted three people on charges of recklessly and recklessly driving vehicles in a way that poses a danger to road users, parading in a dangerous manner on the public road, causing damage to public property, and not adhering to traffic signs, rules, and etiquette established to regulate traffic, by driving their vehicles in a way that makes noise and without… To affix number plates on them, violating the provisions of the Traffic Law.

The court ruled to fine each of the defendants 50,000 dirhams on charges of non-compliance with traffic rules, reckless driving, parading on a public road, and intentional damage, and obliging them to perform community service on charges of driving in a noisy manner and driving a vehicle without number plates, with their licenses suspended for a period of three months. The seized vehicles were confiscated.

The details of the incident are due to the spread of video clips on social media sites, showing vehicle drivers parading on the public road and driving recklessly, which resulted in damaging a public road and endangering the lives of people present in the place. Accordingly, the competent authorities took measures to arrest the drivers in accordance with the established legal procedures. They were referred to the Public Prosecution, which conducted its investigations into the incident and ordered the defendants to be referred to the competent court, which ruled that they were convicted of committing the incidents charged to them after all the evidence presented was proven.