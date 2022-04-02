Al Ain (WAM)

Al Ain City Municipality announced raising the readiness of food distribution outlets, which are provided through several different channels, in accordance with the strategy of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in providing distinguished services that contribute to the happiness of citizens, and meet their needs at a civilized level that achieves their aspirations, within the framework of its keenness to provide community services distinct. Alia Al Ketbi, Head of the Social Responsibility Department in Al Ain City Municipality, Director of the Subsidized Food Commodities Project, said that Al Ain City Municipality is always keen to include new food commodities, at competitive prices compared to the prices available in the markets as a community service for citizen families, where the total food commodities amount to 289 commodities. Food that contains the most important basic commodities such as rice, flour, sugar, oils, and other food commodities such as water, canned goods, dates, detergents, frozen foodstuffs and many others, in addition to organic food commodities for citizen consumers, in order to enhance the foodstuffs that contribute to raising the public health of individuals Society. She added that the family’s quota of rice and flour has been doubled for the holy month of Ramadan to meet the needs of the main materials, while providing stock in sufficient quantities before and during the Ramadan period in all distribution outlets of the municipality. Al-Ketbi explained that the customer can obtain the service of subsidized foodstuffs in the centers and outlets to facilitate the customers’ access to foodstuffs during weekdays and during the weekends, as the service is available in the main food distribution centers in the Industrial and Al-Nabbagh area, in addition to the sub-initial service centers in the two dealings. And the warehouses of the Al Ain Municipality, where the service hours were extended in the main center in Al-Sinaiyah during the evening period on Sunday and Friday throughout the holy month of Ramadan from nine in the evening to twelve in the morning. She stated that the Municipality of Al Ain, in cooperation with the Al Ain Cooperative Society, increased the outlets for selling subsidized materials in the branches of Al Ain Cooperative Society from 9 to 16 outlets, in preparation for the month of Ramadan, to include the main branch of the Society “Al Souq,” Mazyad, Umm Ghafa, Al Qu“, and Al Waqan. Al-Naifa, Al-Shuaib, Al-Faqa’, Nahil, Sweihan, Al-Alia Mall, Al-Salamat, Al-Rawdah Al-Sharqiah (formerly Al-Shuaiba), Sha’ab Al-Ashkhar, Al-Hayr, and Al-Masoudi. It was also decided to increase the official working hours of outlets in associations until twelve in the morning in all branches, and until one o’clock In the morning in the main branch of the market.

Ramadan Initiatives

Alia Al-Ketbi indicated the launch of a number of Ramadan initiatives in coordination and cooperation with operators and suppliers, including reducing the prices of a large number of foodstuffs and increasing the cars designated for the delivery of foodstuffs, while continuing the free delivery service of foodstuffs for senior citizens and people of determination, as well as cooperation with the Red Crescent Authority to distribute Free food baskets for needy families in the city of Al-Ain and the provision of rice for zakat al-fitr 3 kg per bag to facilitate the process of distributing zakat al-fitr to dealers.

Customers can also obtain food service through the smart platform “Smart Hub”, and choose the food delivery service if desired, and the Al Ain City Municipality is keen to adhere to implementing precautionary measures to confront the “Covid-19” virus in the sales outlets of the municipality. The city of Al Ain, and receiving complaints and inquiries related to foodstuffs through the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center 800555, where specialized employees communicate with customers, clarify any problems, and provide all kinds of support to obtain the service to ensure the satisfaction and happiness of customers.