Al Ain City Municipality launched the Safety in the Heat campaign, which will continue until next September 15, targeting workers in the construction and construction sector in Al Ain, in order to enhance awareness of the importance of taking the necessary measures and understanding and implementing the heat stress management program by employers.

The campaign aims to educate companies and institutions to comply with the requirements of the Abu Dhabi System of Occupational Safety and Health by employers and supervisors of workers to prevent heat, reduce cases of injuries and enhance the level of production.

Dr. Ghwayya Al Nuaimi, Head of Awareness and Communication Department at the Environment, Health and Safety Department, said that the field visits have targeted about 1,000 workers so far in various construction project sites in the city, through which we seek to implement the concepts of safety in the heat by providing educational materials to workers, supervisors and employers. In different languages, it is easy to understand the information and procedures followed during the summer period, noting that the winners will be honored later, with the aim of achieving the highest level of heat prevention in Abu Dhabi.