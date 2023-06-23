The Municipality of Al Ain City finished decorating the streets and squares of the city with lights on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, with 360 formations in 9 main streets at a distance of 27 km, including phrases welcoming the advent of Eid and local words to congratulate the Eid, in addition to three-dimensional light formations.

The municipality aims to decorate the main roads in celebration of religious and national occasions, to spread the atmosphere of celebration to the residents and visitors of the city, in support of tourism in Al Ain during the Eid period, as the focus was on the main streets with a lot of traffic.

The municipality applied the best safety practices and procedures when installing Eid Al-Adha decorations through the use of high-quality materials that provide safety and security, while choosing colors and light emissions that do not affect road users, as well as using environmentally friendly lighting to preserve sustainability, and electrical connections made of materials High quality and weather resistant, including for decorative lights and light fixtures.

The municipality chose the phrases “Eid in Al Ain”, “Eid Joy” and “Eid Mubarak” to decorate 9 main streets: Khalifa Street, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Hessa Street, Municipality Street, Zayed Bin Sultan Street, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Othman Bin Affan Street and Salah Al Din Street. Ayoubi.