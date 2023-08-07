Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Hisham Al-Taher, Managing Director and CEO of Al Ain Chess and Mental Games Club, announced that the club is organizing the Al Ain “Activation Classic” Chess Championship, as part of the activities of the Al Ain Summer Chess Festival, which is an internal revitalization tournament in the club to prepare for the next stage.

The championship comes after the successful foreign participation in the Asian Schools Individual Chess Championship in Uzbekistan, in which the junior team participated representing the UAE, in addition to participating in the Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland for the women’s team and participating in the Cannes International Chess Festival in France for the men’s and youth teams, in which a player won The club, Ali Hamdan Al-Sharifi, won the first place for category (B), and the player Moza Nasser Al-Shamsi won the U-15 championship and increased 200 points in her classification

The tournament is held in seven rounds according to the Swiss system, and it is supervised by Engineer Tariq Al-Taher and managed by the international referee, Engineer Ahmed Al-Nuaimi, and the general coordination is carried out by Engineer Mehrdad Pahlawanzadeh, and it is expected that the tournament activities will end next Sunday.