Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club organized the Hamda Taryam Charity Tournament, in celebration of the International Day of Charity, and allocated the proceeds and financial prizes to the Hamda Taryam Charity Foundation, which is considered one of the leading charitable institutions in the UAE.

The tournament was attended and participated by Taryam Matar Taryam, President of the Chess Federation, and Abdul Karim Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the Federation.

Taryam Matar praised the initiative of Al Ain Club and expressed his gratitude for organising this unique tournament that supports charitable work and contributes to highlighting the role of charitable institutions, including the Hamda Taryam Foundation, which has made significant contributions by establishing residential, educational and health complexes in ten African countries.

“We are honored to organize the Hamda Taryam Charity Chess Championship, coinciding with the International Day of Charity. Through this event, we seek to highlight the importance of sports as a means of supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives, in addition to enhancing the spirit of participation and solidarity among members of society. Al Ain Club continues to support these initiatives, believing that sports and charitable work contribute to building a better future for all,” said Hisham Al Taher, CEO and Managing Director of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club.

The tournament was held according to the Swiss system of seven rounds, where each player was given a thinking time of 3 minutes per match, with an additional two seconds for each move. The tournament witnessed strong competition between male and female players of different categories and nationalities.

At the end of the tournament, International Master Giorgi Sibashvili from Georgia was crowned champion of the tournament, after achieving a perfect score of seven points, while our player Zainab Darwish Al-Maamari came in second place, and won the silver medal with 6 points, and player Wafiya Darwish Al-Maamari came in third place, and won the bronze medal with 5.5 points.