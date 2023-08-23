Yesterday morning, five young citizens died in a collision between two vehicles on Saa’a Road in Al Ain city, and large numbers of citizens participated in the funeral of the victims of the accident, and their burials took place in the Umm Ghafa cemetery.

Relatives of the deceased told Emirates Today that their ages ranged between 18 and 20 years, and two of them graduated from high school recently this year, and were preparing to enter national service, while the other two graduated from high school last year, while the last deceased was still a student. In grade 12 this year.

They added that the accident occurred around one o’clock yesterday after midnight, as the first vehicle was carrying four of the victims, who are: Ali Khamis Al-Saadi, Rashid Abdullah Al-Saadi, Hammoud Abdulaziz Al-Saadi, Ali Ahmed Al-Saadi, and in the second vehicle Abdullah Ali Al-Ketbi, and another young man who was transported. to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Large numbers of citizens from Al Ain and outside the city flocked to participate in the funeral of the victims of the accident, where prayers were held for the souls of the deceased in the Martyr Omar Al-Muqbali Mosque, and their burials took place in the Umm Ghafa cemetery.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command stated that it dealt with a communication received by the Al Ain Traffic Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate regarding a collision that occurred yesterday morning between two vehicles in the Saa’ area (east of Umm Ghafa) in Al Ain city, and immediately ambulances and specialized police patrols moved to the site and dealt with the accident. Expeditiously.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to adhere to safe driving and exercise caution in order to preserve public safety. The competent authorities also urged the public to obtain information from official authorities, and to avoid spreading or circulating rumors about the accident.