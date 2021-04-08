Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ain team continues its preparations for the upcoming match on Saturday evening, at the conclusion of the preliminary round matches that qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, when it meets Foulath Al Irani at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Al-Ain arrived on Tuesday evening in Riyadh on a private plane, and the day before yesterday, he performed his first training sessions there at the leaders’ preparation stadium, in high spirits, and with the participation of all the players, as Pedro, the team’s coach, insisted on accompanying 31 players who formed the entire main team list, despite That the coaching staff will depend on only 23 players, who make up the tournament list and the matches.

This gesture comes from the technical staff, to equip all players, even those who will not participate in the Champions League matches, if “Al-Zaeem” qualifies by beating Foulad Al-Irani.

The basic training of the team witnessed the focus of the technical staff on the method of play that he will perform against the strong Iranian Fouladh, as Caio participated in the training after he recovered from the injury, which kept him away from the last camp of the national team, in addition to his team’s match before the league stopped in front of victory, while a state of high prevalence prevailed Morale of all players.

Portuguese Pedro Emmanuel called on all players to show the fighting spirit, and to play with victory motives in order to obtain the card to qualify for the group stage, and to compete strongly in the tournament, especially since reaching the final rounds in the Champions League is one of the important goals of Al Ain, and he also asked them to focus throughout the 90 minutes in front of a team. He is distinguished by his strong defenses, reliance on shooting off sides and playing on counterattacks.

“Al-Zaeem” performs his last training on Friday evening at the match stadium in Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, to put the final touches on the squad and the manner of performance preferred by Pedro. The match is expected to start in Cayo alongside Laba Kudjo, where he plays 4-4-2.

It is worth noting that a delegation from the country’s embassy in Riyadh was receiving the mission upon its arrival on Tuesday evening, in addition to representatives of the Saudi Football Association, and the embassy also provided everything necessary for the mission during the recent period. Salem Al-Junaibi, a member of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club, head of the Al-Aynawi mission in Saudi Arabia, confirmed that all the players and members of the mission had performed the medical swab upon their arrival in Riyadh and before their departure as well, and all samples came negative, which qualifies the team for the match with complete comfort.