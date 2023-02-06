The Al Ain Court of Appeal annulled a ruling by the Court of First Instance that ruled to evict a tenant and oblige him to hand over the property to the plaintiff free of concerns and persons. In its ruling, the court indicated the absence of the element of urgency necessary for the jurisdiction of the summary court to consider the case.

In the details, a house owner filed a lawsuit against a tenant before the Court of First Instance in Al Ain (Summary Judiciary), in which he demanded the expulsion of the defendant and obligated him to vacate the dwelling from any concerns or purposes and in good condition and hand over the keys and all belongings to the plaintiff, and oblige him to pay water and electricity bills, municipality violations and any Amounts owed to a third party, indicating that he owns the house and that the defendant has been staying with him for years and asked him to vacate the house without success.

The defendant submitted a memorandum of application at its conclusion not to accept the case and oblige the plaintiff to pay its expenses, given that he is the tenant of the house subject of the dispute under a lease contract and paid the first installment, and accordingly the plaintiff is not entitled to demand eviction, while the court of first instance ruled that the defendant be expelled from the property and handed over to the plaintiff devoid of concerns and people, Obliging the defendant to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

This judiciary did not gain acceptance from the defendant, so he challenged him to appeal, censuring the appealed ruling for violating the law, for error in its application and interpretation, and for violating the right of defence.

The Court of Appeal stated in the merits of the ruling that what the appellant argued through his response to the appellant’s claim against him being present in the real estate subject of the dispute based on a rental relationship and reinforced it by depositing the lease contract, to the effect that the defendant rented the house subject of the dispute under a contract and that this contract was not the subject of a dispute From the defendant and that the summary court is not competent to hear the case, because the discussion of the aforementioned lease agreement and whether or not the rental relationship between the two parties would affect the origin of the right that is within the competence of the subject matter case and not the summary case.

The court indicated that it did not deduce the availability of the element of urgency from the facts of the case due to the absence of the material reality that it fears will lose its features with the lapse of time until resorting to the competent substantive judiciary, and then the element of urgency necessary for the jurisdiction of the urgent court to hear the case is absent, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form and in The subject matter is the cancellation of the appealed judgment and the judiciary again that the summary court is not qualitatively competent to hear the case, and the appellant charges the fees and expenses for the two levels of litigation.