Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Ain and Sharjah sing “Mish Al Khatma” in the upcoming confrontation between the two teams on Saturday evening, at Al Nahyan Stadium in Al Wahda Club in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the final of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, which brings the curtain down on football competitions for the 2022-2023 season.

And the “leader” and “the king” in the Saturday match restore the spirit of intense competition between the two teams for the “cup titles” in the current season 2022-2023, in the “third final”, after Sharjah won the first two finals by winning the Super Cup titles 1-0, and the most expensive championship. “His Highness the President’s Cup” 14-13 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Saturday’s match holds the number 5 in the current season, in terms of all competitions, in light of the “leader”‘s superiority in the matches of the first and second rounds of the “ADNOC Professional League”, with a 2-2 draw outside its bases, and a 2-0 victory at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium.

The upcoming confrontation is also the fifth between the two teams in the “League Cup” level, after the first two confrontations were tied 2-2, in the 2013-2014 season, and 1-1 in the 2015-2016 season, compared to Al Ain winning the last two matches 4-1 in the first round of the 2018 season. – 2019, and 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2019-2020 season.

Al Ain, who qualified for the fourth final in the history of the “League Cup”, after the 2008-2009 “champion” seasons, 2010-2011 “runner-up” and 2021-2022 “champion”, and the current season 2022-2023, is looking to break the “championship complex”. With the second successive coronation for the first time in the history of the tournament, and the third in the history of “the leader”, after the 2008-2009 and 2021-2022 editions.

On the other hand, Sharjah, looking for a “historic triple” in terms of cup titles in the current season, is chasing its first title in the “League Cup” by qualifying for the second final in its history, after the first in the 2014-2015 season, when it lost the title to its rival, Al-Nasr 1-4. Rashid Stadium.

The two teams went through a difficult journey on the way to qualifying for the final, after Al-Ain, who started the tournament from the quarter-finals as holder of the title of the last edition, overcame its rival Al-Wahda with a draw without goals in the first leg in Al-Ain, and 1-1 in the return match at Al Nahyan Stadium, before beating Al-Nasr. 4-1 in the first leg, and lose 0-1 in the second leg at Al Maktoum Stadium.

In turn, Sharjah eliminated its rival, Bani Yas, in the first round, by winning 3-0 at the “Al-Samawi” stadium, and losing 2-3 at its stadium in “The Smiling Emirate.” The final was at the expense of Al-Jazira, by winning 1-0 in the first leg in Abu Dhabi, and drawing 2-2 in the return match.

The conditions of the Ukrainian coaches, Sergey Reberov, the “leader” coach, and his Romanian rival Kuzmin, the Sharjah coach, are similar before the expected final, as the first hopes to win his second title in the same tournament, and the third in his career with the “leader”, while Cosmin, who is absent from the technical logic of Saturday’s final, looks forward. Due to expulsion, to his third personal title in the “League Cup” after winning with Shabab Al-Ahly for the 2013-2014 and 2016-2017 seasons, before deciding whether or not to stay with the “King”.

The “absence of the stars” occupies the mind of the technical staff in the two teams, after the absence of the Togolese duo Laba, the top scorer of “the leader,” and defender Tin Edfay from the team’s two semi-final matches against Al-Nasr, while the “king” loses the efforts of the “duo” Muhammad Abdel Basset and Khaled Al-Dhanhani, While doubts remain about the participation of the “foreign trio” Caio, Djanini and Paco Alcacer.

Al Nahyan Stadium, the seventh destination

Al Nahyan Stadium at Al Wahda Club in the capital, Abu Dhabi, is preparing to host the end of the 2022-2023 season, by hosting the Al Ain and Sharjah match in the final of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, so that the stadium, which can accommodate about 15,894 fans, will be the “seventh destination” in the history of the final match of the “League Cup”.

final map

4

Al Maktoum Stadium «2009- 2010, 2011- 2012, 2015- 2016, 2016- 2017»

3

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium «2008- 2009, 2010- 2011, 2021- 2022»

3

Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium «2013- 2014, 2017- 2018, 2018- 2019»

2

Zabeel Stadium «2012- 2013, 2019- 2020»

1

Rashid Stadium «2014-2015»

1

Sharjah Stadium «2020-2021»

1

Al Nahyan Stadium «2022-2023»

“Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank” named the fifth

The “Professional League Cup” from the start 2008-2009 until the current season 2022-2023.5 bore names.

Etisalat Cup «5 Seasons»

2008- 2009, 2009- 2010, 2010- 2011, 2011- 2012, 2012- 2013

Professional Cup «1 season»

2013-2014

Arabian Gulf Cup «7 seasons»

2014- 2015, 2015- 2016, 2016- 2017, 2017- 2018, 2018- 2019, 2019- 2020, 2020- 2021

League Cup «1 season»

2021-2022

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup «1 season»

2022-2023