Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Following in the footsteps of the intense competition between Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahly at the top of the “ADNOC Professional League”, with full marks with 12 points for each team, “Shabab Al Zaeem and Al Fursan” imposed the advantage in the struggle for joint lead in the “Under 21 Professional League”, but with 10 points for each team. At the end of the “fourth round” matches.

Al Ain hit hard at the top of the “fourth round”, after achieving the biggest win at the expense of its guest, Sharjah, 6-2, raising its score to 10 points, and rising to the lead on an equal footing with its struggling competitor, “Al Fursan”, with a draw against its host, Al Wahda, 2-2.

“The Knights” took the lead with goals from the resident Brazilian Matheus Lima in the 33rd minute, and Khalifa Khamis 48th, before “Al-Annabi” achieved a draw thanks to a brace from Mansour Al-Menhali 51st and substitute Awad Al-Kathiri 96th, taking advantage of the numerical shortage among the visitors after the expulsion of top scorer Matheus Lima in the 36th minute. .

“Al-Zaeem” and “Al-Fursan” stand at the top of the list of clubs crowned with the 21st League title, after the former won seven titles, the last of which was in 2018-2019, and Shabab Al-Ahly won the shield in the last three seasons in a row, and the list of champions includes Al-Jazira in the first edition 2008-2009, Sharjah 2015-2016, Al Wahda 2016-2017, and Al Nasr 2017-2018.

Aside from the “conflict for the lead,” the fourth round witnessed Al Wasl’s victory over its guest Khor Fakkan 3-0, raising “Yellow” to 9 points in third place, while “Eagles” remained with 4 points in eighth place, while Ittihad Kalba tied for “fourth place.” With 8 points, it faced its guest, Ajman, without goals.

Al Jazira advanced to fifth place with 8 points by defeating its host Al Bataeh 3-1, and the rest of the round’s matches witnessed a draw between Al Nasr and Hatta 0-0, while Bani Yas achieved its first victory against the Emirates 3-1 to advance to tenth place by the difference of confrontations against the eleventh “Falcons”.