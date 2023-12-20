Recent discoveries in Al Ain indicate to Lebanon that this country was a meeting place of civilizations, and was a harbor for the dreams of a scientist who opened his eyes to geography, and found it as vast as the sky, so he unleashed the idea and established carriers of ambition, in order to reach it. The Emirates were the meeting point. The Emirates were a link. The connection between East and West, and the discovery of artifacts that include decorative tools, glass vessels, and a large collection of Roman-style drinking utensils, is only evidence of these close ties that linked the Emirates to the outside world, especially Roman civilization at its height and in the midst of its spread and expansion. The role played by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi is the most important national role, which reveals fingerprints, characteristics, and a cultural impact that the Emirates had in past eras. This requires everyone, individuals and institutions, to pay attention to an important matter, which is the aspiration to build a strong relationship. With history, and formulating a reality illuminated by those illumination provided by the Department of Culture, researchers from the people of this country must build on these drops, strengthen the determination, research, study, and add, so that the drops become rivers that quench the thirst of reading lovers for details, and everything that hides between the lines and discoveries. Modernity is part of abundance and depth, and it is part of the whole. The artist, writer, poet, painter, and sculptor must play a role that records, consolidates, confirms, archives, and preserves the nation’s right to rejoice in what the earth stores for it, and the loyalty it has for it.

The Emirates are rich, and their wealth stems from a bright and prosperous past, and from a brilliant present, brimming with the resources of civilization and whatever the human soul needs.

These antiquities that were discovered in the city of Al Ain, with the interest and urging of the Department of Culture and Tourism, are clear and clear evidence that our country is the birthplace of civilizations, and a land in which creative values ​​were planted, just as the palm tree, the lemon of the heart, and the depths of childish affection were planted.

Today, we must all take into account that we are walking on priceless archaeological treasures, and we must emphasize to our sons and daughters that they are faced with great responsibilities, related to study, research, investigation, and excavation of origins and chapters, in the world of cultural creativity that the Emirates has occupied, and this means that we We are also faced with a convoy of influences on the ideas of the current generation, which bears the responsibility of self-development by building a firm and confident connection with history, because history is a book that does not accept forgetfulness, nor does it accept neglect of what has passed over time and place.