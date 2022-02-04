Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain will enter the expected confrontation against Khorfakkan tomorrow, “Saturday”, with the ambition of restoring the path of positive results in the ADNOC Professional League, and snatching the “full mark” in front of the also motivated guest to present a strong match after the technical change, and assigning a new coach the size of Argentine Calderon.

The “compensation” slogan will be present on the field for the “leader”, who lost the last round against Sharjah with two goals before stopping, and is the first for Al-Ain who dominated the top of the standings since the beginning of the season, and is still in the lead.

“Violet” prepared during the stoppage, in a closed camp in Abu Dhabi, and played two friendlies, to prepare its players, especially after recovering the elements that were absent from him recently due to injury, or participating with the national teams, including Sufian Rahimi, who is an offensive technician for “Violet”, in addition to Kwame’s return to His full physical fitness, after recovering from injury, and his participation in group training during the past days.

On the other hand, Khorfakkan is trying to correct the path this season, after the results declined, as the administration made technical changes, by dismissing the Brazilian Zenardi, and contracting with Argentine Calderon, who has great experience in the region and “Dorina”, in the hope of restoring the technical personality that distinguished the team, especially during the last season. , which complicates the calculations of the upcoming confrontation between the two teams, in light of the effects associated with the adjustment process for the teams, which is usually followed by a change in the mentality and enthusiasm of the players to provide the best, which makes it difficult for the “leader” who has never lost against Khorfakkan in the league.

The Khorfakkan administration contracted in the winter transfers the Brazilian Barbosa (33 years), who came from the Saudi agreement, and his compatriot Simon Cabral.

Al Ain and Khorfakkan meet for the sixth time, and in the previous five confrontations, Al Ain outperformed 4 times, and tied one match. Al Ain scored at least two goals against Khorfakkan before, while Laba Kodjo contributed to 7 goals alone, with 6 goals scored, and the goal of “industry”, Al Ain scored 14 goals against Khorfakkan, and received 4 goals, during the two teams’ confrontations in the professional league.