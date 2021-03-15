Dubai (Union)

Baniyas, the summer of the league standings, is currently a guest of “Al Zaeem Al Ainawi” in his stronghold at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium at 8:15 pm, at the end of the 21st round of the Arab Gulf League.

Al Ain will enter today’s meeting with great focus, hoping to continue the victories march, ecstatic with a broad victory over Al Wahda in the “Clasico” with a clean quarter, which raised the morale of its players, and constituted a greater impetus to win over the “heavenly” guest, to restore consideration to the heavy loss in the first leg at Al Shamkha Stadium.

Al Ain has never lost when hosting Lubani Yas in the Arabian Gulf League 9 times, where it won 7 and drew twice, and also won the last 5 hosting events in a row.

The apparent weakness of Al Ain’s performance is the defensive positioning, as Al Banafseg did not maintain clean sheets in the last 5 matches at home in the league.

On the other hand, Bani Yas scored at least two goals in the last 4 matches away from home, which means that the guest will not be an easy target for the eye, but will increase the difficulty of the match, Bani Yas’s desire to continue chasing Al Jazira on the lead, which is one of the great motives, as he is currently in The runner-up, two points ahead of the leader.

It also increases the difficulty of the upcoming meeting between both teams, because Bani Yas has not lost in the last 6 away matches, and the team has never played a series longer than the current one; In terms of not losing away from home, this doubles the value of today’s meeting between both teams, and makes it difficult for Al Ain, who seeks to stop this exceptional march of the “heavenly”.

In terms of the abundance of goals, the two teams are equal in the number of goals scored in the second round of the league, with 14 goals, and Kodjo Laba scored 5 goals in the last 5 matches of Al Ain in the league, which is the amount he scored in 12 games before that, which means that Laba will be the most important weapon. The Leader »In that confrontation, the same applies to Joao Pedro, the distinguished scorer.

All of these data will put Al Ain in a heavy-caliber confrontation with Bani Yas, and the guest team’s ability to score against the opponents ’goal, as well as its non-surrender, even if it was delayed by a goal or two, which was evident in the last round in front of Al-Nasr, when he turned Trailed by two goals to win by three.