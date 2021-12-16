Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The first leg matches of the League Cup quarter-finals will be completed tomorrow, “Friday”, with Al-Ahly’s youth meeting with Ajman at Al-Awal Stadium in Rashid Stadium in Dubai, while Al-Ain will host Al-Wasl in an upcoming match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

“Al Fursan” is looking forward to a perfect start to his career, in the campaign to defend the title last season, as he enters today’s confrontation with complete ranks, and armed with the advantage of not losing in the last 7 matches in a row in the championship by winning 5 matches and drawing in only two.

On the other hand, the “Orange” did not know the taste of winning during the last 14 consecutive matches. in the same competition. With a draw in 6 matches and a loss 8 times, knowing that the team overcame Sharjah on the way to the quarter-finals, with a 2-2 draw at its stadium, and 3-3 at the “King” stadium.

The expected match has the elements of excitement required, in conjunction with the history of the “Al-Fursan” and “Orange” confrontations in the competition, after it was absent as a result of a tie in 8 previous meetings, and Al-Ahly youth outperformed by winning 5 against 3 victories for Ajman.

At the end of the quarter-final first leg, attention turns to Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, which hosts Al Ain Summit and Al Wasl in the fifth confrontation between the two teams in the history of the competition, after they shared the victory in two matches for each, and were also equal in the number of goals scored in the previous confrontations with 4 goals for each team.

Today’s confrontation is the fifth in the history of the “leader” in the quarter-finals, where he lost in 3 matches, and won one match, while he fought in the “Emperor” 6 matches, in the same round, during which he lost in one match, and tied in 3 Meetings versus winning two matches.

Friday

Shabab Al Ahly – Ajman 18:00

Al Ain – Al Wasl 20:15