Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium will host a “heavy caliber” match tomorrow, “Saturday”, with Al Ain hosts Shabab Al-Ahly, as part of the “21st round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and it bears different goals and motives for each of them, and it is an “official rehearsal” and a final, before The expected meeting between the two teams in the League Cup final next Wednesday.

In addition to the “top dialogue”, the character of the meetings of the “leader” and “the Knights” has become, but tonight’s confrontation has multiple goals for the owners of the land, as the “violet” seeks to break the state of “jinxism” or lack of success in front of the “knights”, after a long series of The failure to beat Mahdi Ali’s “battalion” in the league, specifically in the last 4 confrontations, where “Al-Fursan” outperformed twice and tied in the same, and the last victory of “Al-Zaeem” over “Al-Fursan” dates back to September 28, 2018, in the fourth round of the 2018-2019 season. When Al Ain won 2-1, the match was held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium as well.

The “leader” needs to break the chain of not winning over the Knights, to confirm the leadership of the current season, which he has been leading from his wall since the first round, in addition to ensuring that he stays away from his competitors and is alone in the summit, with the aim of securing it during the last meters, in light of the success of the unit “runner-up” in narrowing the difference that It became 4 points now.

Tomorrow’s match bore “No. 26” in the “Professionals”, where they met 25 times, Al Ain outnumbered 11 victories, compared to 7 times for Al-Ahly youth, a tie in 7 matches.

In addition to the attacking performance, Al Ain has not managed to keep its net clean against Al-Ahly youth in the professional league, since December 2015 when it won 3-0 at the time. The 16th of the Champions League, and the “leader” chance may be greater, because the guests may seek to make changes in the squad, to rest some of the basic elements because their most important goal, the League Cup title, after their chances of competing at the top of the league declined.

Al-Ain prepared well for the upcoming meeting, as he played 3 friendly confrontations during the last stoppage, due to the importance of tonight’s match, and Rebrov relied on the three attacking force, “Laba, Guanka, and Sofiane Rahimi”, while Mahdi uses Paulsin and Kartabia to strengthen the offensive force.