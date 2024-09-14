Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Al Ain will conduct its final training session at its home ground on Sunday evening, before the anticipated match against Qatari Al Sadd at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium at 8pm on Monday evening, at the start of the “Leader’s” journey in the AFC Champions League for Elite, which it is participating in as the title holder of the last edition.

The “leader” is armed with the ambitions of its fans and the capabilities of its players to achieve an unprecedented achievement by competing strongly for the title, hoping for the third coronation in its history, and the second in a row.

The team is now fully prepared for the start of the continental competitions, after relying on the “Latin School” weapon in concluding “heavy-caliber” deals to strengthen the ranks, provide elements capable of making a difference, and present the best level on the field, especially after the number of foreign participants in the tournament increased to 10 players in the match list, and 7 players on the field, according to the local regulations for each national federation.

The football company provided all the elements of success for the “Violet Battalion” and the technical staff, led by Hernan Crespo, who requested distinguished players in all positions, which is what actually happened so far in the current “summer mercato”. The fans of the “Al Ain nation” also announced their support for the team in the continental tournament, with the kick-off, in search of continuing the winning tune, after the “Boss” presented itself as the strongest team on the continent in the last edition, and it must repeat proving that in the “kick-off” against Al Sadd in the “champions” clash, where Al Sadd also previously won the championship title in 2011.

Al Ain awaits major challenges during the current season, by competing in 6 championships, at the global, Asian and local levels, represented by the Confederations Cup, the Club World Cup, the AFC Champions League for Elite, in addition to the ADNOC Professional League, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and the President’s Cup.

In preparation for the successive competitions on 6 fronts in a busy season, the “Boss” has strengthened its ranks with a number of prominent players in various positions, in order to be able to continue in the season full of championships, as Al Ain concluded 6 deals during the “summer Mercato”, the most recent of which was a few days ago, by contracting with the Argentine Felipe Salomone, the left-back of the Paraguayan Gorani, and before him Matias Segovia, the player of the Brazilian Botafogo, and Mateo Sanabria, the left-winger of the Argentine Lanus, and Khaled Batti, the midfielder of Al Wahda, and Sekou Papa Gassama, the midfielder of Al Bataeh, and Fabio Cardoso, the center-back of the Portuguese Porto.

The leader is also armed with experienced and dangerous elements in his formation, represented by the “dangerous trio”, Laba, Sofiane, and Kaku, in addition to Eric on the left flank, Bandar Al-Ahbabi on the right flank, and the experienced defenders Kwame and Cardoso, and behind them Khalid Issa, the goalkeeper.