Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly will play its match against Uzbek Ajmak, tomorrow (Saturday), in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League, with the slogan of victory or early farewell, after the disappointing results achieved in the past rounds, by losing two matches, and drawing in one, which made him bottom the first group with one point And wasting any other point means leaving the competition race for one of the cards to qualify for the next round, especially since Al Hilal Saudi Arabia leads the group with seven points, while Ajmak and Tajikistan have four points each.

The “Knights” seeks to adhere to the “ray of hope”, especially as it has experienced players who have sufficient experience to correct the course and restore positive results, and thus weave along the lines of the rest of the representatives of Emirati football, Sharjah, and unity in the continental championship.

It is expected that the Al-Ahly youth squad will witness some adjustments, whether in attack or defense, with the aim of pumping new blood, finding appropriate solutions to score goals, and ending the negative performance that accompanied the team in the first three rounds of the group stage.