Cairo (dpa)

The draw for the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League, which was held on Friday in Cairo, resulted in very strong matches. The Egyptian Al-Ahly, the defending champion, was drawn to the South African Mamelodi Sun Downs, while the Algerian youth of Belouizdad meet with Tunisia’s Esperance, the Mouloudia of Algeria plays with Moroccan Wydad, and the South African Kaizer Chiefs meets Simba of Tanzania. The first leg matches are scheduled to be held on May 14 and 15, while the return matches will be held on the 21st and 22nd of the same month.

The African Union has also set the dates for the semi-finals of the tournament, where the first-leg matches will be held on June 18 and 19, while the return matches will be held on the 25 and 26 of the same month. In the semi-final round, the winner of the match between Al-Ahly of Egypt and Mamelodi Sun Downs will meet the winner of the match between JSB Belouizdad and Esperance, while in the other semi-final match he meets the winner of the match between Mouloudia Algeria and Wydad Morocco with the winner of the Kaiz Chiefs and Simba match. The final match will be held on July 17th.