Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The fans of Al-Ahly and Zamalek are waiting for the start of the summit 121 in the postponed match from the fourth round of the league, which takes place amid a state of widespread controversy after the Egyptian Football Association’s decision to appoint a local referee team for the match, which has not happened for years, contrary to what has been known for years by relying on foreign referees for the summit meetings .

The fear of assigning the match to an Egyptian crew comes due to the long history of problems with referees, unlike foreigners, which prompted Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of Al-Ahly Club, to issue a statement rejecting the Egyptian referees’ management of the match, a position taken by the Zamalek club management, but the Football Association is headed by the tripartite committee that it manages. Ahmed Mujahid categorically refused, and decided to assign Mahmoud Al-Banna to international governance, who is the third Egyptian referee to run the summit in 25 years, and his appointment marks the return of the Egyptian whistle to the summit after 3 seasons. The summit matches throughout its history have witnessed a large number of crises, which led in a number of them to withdrawal, and these events are still pending in the minds, as the summit was managed in its history by 20 Egyptian referees.

Mohamed El Hanafi was the last Egyptian referee to manage the summit match in 2018, within the Egyptian Premier League competitions, where it was an ineffective match at the time, as the Red Genie had decided the tournament at the time, and the referee Ezzat Al-Ashmawy is the most manager with 6 games, and after him Hussein Imam, where Throughout history, Egyptian rulers have conducted summit meetings 44 times.

There are a number of arbitration cases that affected the summit, most notably the case of the cancellation of Hassan Shehata’s goal in the 1982 season of the Egyptian League, when the late Mohamed Hossam El-Din was moderated and assisted by Abdel Raouf Abdel Aziz, which was a major reason for canceling the goal and the match was largely decisive and decisive for the league title. Where it was enough for Al-Ahly to draw in order to secure the league title, while Zamalek’s victory contributed to the restoration of hope in winning the title, and in one of the attacks it was clear that Hassan Shehata came from the back, and there was no case of offside, except that the referee canceled the goal based on Hussam the referee. The assistant raised the flag pointing to the infiltration, making it the most controversial case in the history of the summit in general.

In the 1996 season, Qadri Abdel Azim managed the summit match, which witnessed the withdrawal of Zamalek after unforgettable events in the most famous summit meetings, as the penultimate round of the Egyptian Premier League was, and the two teams were equal in points and goals, and this match would have decided the identity of the champion, and the Football Association did not decide. The referee of the match is announced only 15 minutes before the match, which is the choice of Qadri Abdel Azim, which was opposed by the Al-Abyadh fans at the time, to begin the match after consultations between officials, where Zamalek officials refused to go to the meeting.

In the 86th minute, a scene that everyone does not forget in the history of the summit came, which is a second goal for Al-Ahly against Zamalek, but the white objected due to the presence of offside, but Kadri Abdel-Azim considered it, which was rejected by the white knight, who withdrew from the match. The confrontation is the 13th in the history of the summit during the blessed month of Ramadan, and the question remains whether the confrontation will pass quietly, as it is still the beginning of the season, or will there be new scenarios, and Zamalek tops the standings with 33 points and Al-Ahly is fifth with 27 points.