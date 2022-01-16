Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Today, “Sunday” Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth in the “Smiling Emirate” are facing each other in an awaited position, in search of qualification for the semi-finals of the President of the State’s Cup, with the ambition of achieving the most expensive titles, and increasing the balance of cups in their respective castles.

And if we look at the history of the confrontations between the two teams in the cup, we find that the superiority is very great for Al-Ahly youth, as in 8 historical confrontations, Al-Ahly youth won 6 times, and the tie attended once “in which Sharjah won by weighting”, and Sharjah won once, and at the level Goals, Al-Ahly youth scored 16 goals, which is more than double the goals of Sharjah, who scored only 7.

The two teams have faced each other in the quarter-finals 3 previous times, the last of which was in the 2017-2018 version, when Al-Ahly youth won with a goal, and before that they met in 2004, where Al-Ahly youth also won 3-2, while the first meeting in the quarter-finals between them was in 1991, and it ended In the interest of Sharjah 1-0, which is the only victory for him in the original times, and it is worth noting that Al-Ahly youth have won in the last 3 confrontations between them in the cup.

In addition, the new millennium witnessed sweeping numbers for Al-Ahly youth, and the decline of Sharjah, which led to a very great supremacy for the “Al Fursan”, as the two teams met 54 times in all tournaments, in which Al-Ahly youth won 28 times, tied 18, and lost only 8 times!, and scored 96 He scored a goal, conceded only 66, and achieved a series of 12 consecutive matches, without losing from 2010 to 2014.