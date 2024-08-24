Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Shabab Al Ahli turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 win over Al Bataeh, in the match held at Rashid Stadium, in the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”. The “remontada” led the “Knights” team to win for the 11th time in the opening round of the “Professional League”, while “Al Raqi” suffered its first loss, after previously winning in the first round in the past two seasons.

Mounes Dabour scored for Shabab Al Ahli in the 68th minute, and Sardar Azmoun scored in the 92nd minute, while Anatoly scored for Al Bataeh in the 66th minute.

Al Bataeh striker Oliveira almost surprised Shabab Al Ahli in the first minutes, after he was alone with the goalkeeper and hit a low ball that bounced off the crossbar.

The most dangerous attempt by Shabab Al-Ahli came after Yahya Al-Ghassani received the ball behind Al-Bataeh defenders, but goalkeeper Darwish Mohammed blocked his shot with perfect timing, a quarter of an hour after the kick-off.

The excitement moved to the second half, when the referee reversed his decision to award a penalty kick to Al Bataeh, and gave Oliveira a yellow card for acting.

Al Bataeh scored the first goal after an organized attack that was concluded by Anatoly with a low shot that found the net in the 66th minute.

The Knights quickly responded with an equaliser from substitute Moanes Dabour, who deflected the ball with a touch from inside the area to trick the goalkeeper and into the net in the 68th minute.

Sardar Azmoun completed the Knights’ comeback, after scoring the second goal, following up a cross inside the area, and shot it powerfully into the goal in the 92nd minute.