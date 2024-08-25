Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Shabab Al Ahli succeeded in correcting the mistakes quickly, and despite falling behind in the score against Al Bataeh, they scored two goals that contributed to restoring the memory of winning in the opening round at home in the “ADNOC Professional League”, after losing on two previous occasions, to come out with the three important points at the beginning of the journey.

The credit for the strong comeback, between conceding a goal from Al Bataeh, scored by Traoli in the 66th minute, and responding with two goals, goes to defender Cowan who created both goals, and the “substitute” Moanes Dabour who quickly scored the equaliser, less than two minutes later, and the Iranian Sardar Azmoun, the “newcomer” this season, who appeared at the decisive moment, while the match entered stoppage time.

The 20-year-old Kwan is considered one of the distinguished talents, and he got the opportunity to participate with the first team, after playing with the reserve team during the past season, and a few minutes during a match in the “ADNOC Professionals”, and he succeeded in his first appearance as a starter in the league this season in confirming his capabilities.

Meanwhile, Mounes Dabour proved once again the importance of commitment and giving his best, even if he started the match as a substitute, as he took advantage of the opportunity given to him to open his goal account, reaching “footprint 15” in 22 league matches since last season.

Sardar Azmoun, one of the most expensive deals in our stadiums this summer, renewed the added value he provides to Shabab Al Ahli. After scoring the two winning goals against Ajman, he returned to score a valuable goal against Al Bataeh. In total, the player has scored 4 goals in 4 official matches in various tournaments with the “Knights” so far.

“We had clear chances at the start of the match, but the brilliance of the opposing goalkeeper prevented us from opening the scoring. If we had succeeded in converting the chances, we would have controlled the match. The opposing team relied on counter-attacks and focused on attacking depth. The victory is due to the work we are doing, the importance of playing and our confidence in our ability to achieve the desired results,” said Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, Shabab Al Ahli coach.