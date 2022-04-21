Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth achieved a landslide victory at the expense of Qatar’s Al-Gharafa 8-2, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League, during which they stormed the competition for the qualification ticket strongly, whether in second or first place, and also restored a lot of morale to the players and the team, as for the history, The Knights opened all doors with this overwhelming result.

Since the launch of the AFC Champions League version with the new system in 2003, several great results have been attended by the Emirati clubs in the tournament, and Al Ain won 6-1 against Esteghlal Tehran in the 16th round of the 2017 edition, and Sharjah 6-0 over Saudi cooperation in the “2020 edition” of the group stage. . And we can not forget the 6-0 result of Al-Ain on China’s Shenzhen in the semi-finals of the “2005 edition”, which is the largest result in the history of the semi-finals of the tournament.

The result of 8-2 came in the interest of Al-Ahly youth, becoming the largest ever in the history of UAE clubs since 2003, and it is worth noting that it is the second largest result in the Asian championships for our clubs, after Al-Wasl’s 10-1 victory over Wahib of Pakistan in the 1993 Asian Club Championship .

Al-Ahly youth entered history by being the first club from the west of the continent that managed to score “+8” goals in the tournament since its inception in 2003, and the ninth in history at the level of the entire continent. Japan and South Korea top the list with 3 clubs each, while China, Thailand and the UAE Only one club has recorded this historical record.

Despite this overwhelming and historical result, the result of the Saudi Federation, by defeating Umm Salal of Qatar 7-0 in the “2009 edition”, remains the largest difference ever in the West, and then the result of Al-Ahly youth comes second with 8 goals for two goals, and in 2012 Al Hilal Saudi Arabia won over Baniyas 1 in the round of 16, followed by 6-0 Al Ain, Foulath and Sharjah over Schengen, Al Qadisiyah and Al Taawun, respectively, in fourth place.

Among the distinguished numbers written by Al-Ahly youth with the great victory is the registration of 6 different players for the eight goals, and in the history of the tournament since 2003 there are 7 previous clubs that scored 6 different players and more in one match, and Al-Ahly youth is the eighth, and Gamba Osaka remains the record holder by recording 8 different players in One match, when they beat Vietnamese Quang Nam 15-0 in 2006. There are 6 clubs for which 6 different players scored before Al-Ahly youth are Seongnam, Busan and Daegu from South Korea, Kashima Antlers and Kawasaki Frontale from Japan, and Foulath Khuzestan from Iran, thus Shabab Al-Ahly The second from the West records this number!

At the level of players, Abdulaziz Sanqour scored his first goal with Shabab Al-Ahly in 5 years on April 25, 2017, and coincidentally, the goal came in the AFC Champions League as well against Esteghlal Tehran in Iran, and the match ended with a score of 1-1.

As for the Uzbek Aziz Janiev, he reached his fourth goal with Shabab Al-Ahly in the tournament in only 8 matches, and he also scored two goals from two direct free kicks in a rare case, and it may be a precedent in the tournament!

Al Gharafa suffered the biggest loss in the history of his participation in all Asian championships, 8-2. He has never lost by more than 3 goals, or has received more than 4 goals in one match, and if we look at the last 8 matches in the AFC Champions League for Al Gharafa, we find that he received only 8 goals, that is, he received in one match, Which is equivalent to everything it received in 8 matches before it, and the result is also the second largest loss for Al Gharafa in all local, regional and continental tournaments in modern history after its 8-1 defeat by Al Sadd in the league in 2018.

At the level of Qatari clubs, the result of Umm Salal, in which he lost 7-0 from the Saudi Federation, remains the largest, then comes the result of Al-Gharafa against Al-Ahly youth, and in the third place, the result of 5-0 received by Al-Sadd twice from Al-Hilal, Lokomotiv, Al-Duhail from Al-Ain, and Al-Rayyan From the independence of Tehran.