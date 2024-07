Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Ahly youth delegation left for Austria to hold an external camp in preparation for the new season.

It includes new signings, most notably Argentine Gaston Suarez, who joined the Knights’ training.

The camp is scheduled to extend until July 25, before returning to the country, then heading to Iran to meet Sepahan on August 6, in the play-off for the Asian Elite Championship.