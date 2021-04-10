Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

After a short, one-day celebration of the Arab Gulf Cup title with the family, and taking a rest to regain their breath, Shabab Al-Ahly players fold the page of local celebrations, to resume their training tomorrow «Sunday», and open the continental page, in preparation for travel to Riyadh the day after tomorrow «Monday» And participation in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, from 15 to 30 April.

The “Al Fursan” mission departs with high spirits, and great determination to continue the series of positive results, and to make strong performances that honor Emirates football, and reflect the distinguished level the team has reached, especially as it has the qualifications that help it compete seriously to grab the pass to the next round, and reach the roles The advanced, hoping to repeat “Achievement 2015”, by reaching the final round.

It is noteworthy that Shabab Al-Ahly plays in the first group, which includes the independence of Tajikistan, the Saudi Crescent, and the Uzbek Ajmak, and launches its first matches against the independence of Tajikistan on April 15, then Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, where the technical staff relies on making a successful start, which ensures the continuation of the journey steadily, and compete strongly for the card Qualify.

The club management seeks to provide all comfortable conditions for the mission, in order to focus on the Asian mission, and to engage in training and matches in a positive atmosphere, and it is assumed that the team will undergo two training sessions in Riyadh before the opening match.

The team’s list is witnessing the completion of the rows, as Mahdi Ali chose a list of 30 players: Majid Nasser, Hassan Hamza, Jamal Ismail, Hamdan Al Kamali, Salmin Khamis, Muhammad Marzouq, Youssef Jaber, Walid Abbas, Muhammad Jaber, Abdulaziz Haykal, and Saud Abdul Razzaq. Saeed Ahmed, Abdel Aziz Sanqour, Yahya Al-Ghassani, Ahmed Jamil, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, Rashid Suhail, Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Marwan Fahd, and Abdullah fought, and fought Suhail, Eid Khamis, Majid Hassan, Omar Abdul Rahman, Ahmed Khalil, Ahmed Al-Attas, and Muhammad Jumaa , In addition to the four foreigners, Carlos Eduardo, Federico Cartabia, Igor Jesus and Jalaluddin Masharibov.

Mahdi Ali, the coach of Al-Ahly youth, confirmed that the AFC Champions League matches will be compressed, which requires careful handling of continental participation and equipping the players well, so that the team maintains its good level and continues the tournament steadily, wishing that the “Knights” would succeed in continuing the series. Positive results, and presenting an honorable image that reflects the great potential of the team.