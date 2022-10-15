Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly achieved a valuable victory over Al-Jazira, with a score of 1-2, in the match that was held at Rashid Stadium, at the start of the sixth round of the ADNOC Professional League, to raise the “Fursan” score to 10 points in fifth place, while the “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, which suffered the first loss, remained. Season with 11 points in third place.

Shabab Al-Ahly advanced with a goal scored by Khalifa Al Hammadi by mistake in his team’s goal in the 30th minute, then substitute Bruno equalized the balance for Al-Jazira in the 87th minute, before substitute Youssef Jaber snatched the winning goal for the Knights in the 90+7 minute.

The start of the match was equal between the two teams, and the real opportunities were missed, until Traore ran into the penalty area, and passed to Zayed Al-Amri, who shot it over the goal.

Al-Ahly youth responded with a powerful shot from Mohamed Gomaa, which Ali Khaseef converted into a corner kick in the 27th minute.

From this corner, Justin Denayer scored a header, but the referee canceled it due to the presence of a push between the players of the two teams, but Al-Ahly youth did not wait long to translate its advantage with the first goal from a cross pass from Eid Khamis, which was rebounded by defender Khalifa Al Hammadi by mistake in his team’s goal in the 30th minute.

This is the first time that Al Jazeera has scored an own goal against Al-Ahly youth since March 2009.

Ali Khaseef saved his team from the second goal, after he single-handedly confronted Omar Kharbin after a counter-attack led by Kartabia in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the first half.

Barely 15 seconds passed since the start of the second half, until Al-Ahly youth reached the penalty area of ​​its opponent, and Yuri hit a powerful ball that was saved by Khaseef.

Al-Jazira responded with a direct free kick from Abdullah Ramadan, which Hassan Hamza turned into a corner in the 49th minute.

Khaseef continued his brilliance by double blocking Kartabia’s shot inside the penalty area, then Khirbin almost single-handedly scored in the 52nd minute.

Once again, Khaseef appeared when Khirbin received a ball inside the penalty area, turned around and shot it, but the goalkeeper turned it into a corner in the 54th minute.

Khaseef returned to tackle for the seventh time a direct shot on goal, with a shot from Cartabia inside the penalty area in the 67th minute, the highest number of saves for a goalkeeper in one match this season.

Ahmed Nour Allah, Shabab Al-Ahly player, starred by stopping two shots from Diaby and Seriro in the 81st minute.

Al-Jazira was forced to complete the match with ten players after goalkeeper Ali Khaseef was expelled, after he intervened by hand on the Cartabia ball outside the penalty area in the 83rd minute, which is the fourth red card that Khaseef is exposed to in his 290th match in the professional league.

Despite the numerical shortage, Al-Jazira scored the equalizer through substitute Bruno, after a shot missed the goalkeeper in the 87th minute.

In added time, substitute Doumbia missed the opportunity to snatch the winning goal for Shabab Al-Ahly, after he was completely isolated by goalkeeper Rakan Al-Menhali, who turned the ball into a corner.