Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly advanced to third place in the ranking table in the Arab Gulf League, by beating Fujairah 3-2 in the match that took place between them today «Friday» at Rashid Stadium within the «23rd round» of the competition, and the «Knights» raised its score to 43 points, beating Sharjah Who temporarily fell to fourth place with 41 points, before facing Bani Yas tomorrow (Saturday).

At the time, Fujairah stuck at “point 14” in twelfth place, 3 points behind Ajman, who comes next in the standings, and who faces Khor Fakkan tomorrow.

The start came in favor of the “Wolves”, who presented an ideal level in the first half, and Brazilian Douglas Coutinho translated control, opening the goals of “Round 23”, and putting his team at the forefront, after 3 minutes had passed with a header in the goal of Shabab Al-Ahly. Uzbek Jalaluddin Masharipov is the champion of missed opportunities.

Fujairah succeeded in consolidating the progress with a second goal, through Nigerian Moftao Oulabi in the 32nd minute, which is his first goal with the “Wolves” this season, and Igor Jesus reduces the result with the first goal of the “Knights” 6 minutes before the end of the first half, which is the 12th goal. Profile in 23 games.

In the second half, the “knights” pressed all the lines, and Muhammad Juma equalized the result with the second goal in the 52nd minute, which is the fourth personal goal in 798 minutes in 14 league matches. In difficult timing, Carlos Eduardo wasted a penalty kick in which Mohammed Al Tamimi, the Fujairah goalkeeper, gave Great game, he overcame many opportunities.

The Al-Fursan fans were on a date with the goal of progressing and winning the match, through the Uzbek Jalaluddin Masharibov, the lost opportunity champion who managed to score the goal in the 90th minute, which is his second personal goal in 10 matches, and the remaining time did not allow Fujairah to return to the match from New to end the victory of Shabab Al-Ahly 3-2.