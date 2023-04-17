Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Al-Ahly youth team dominated the Ramadan track race championship with its three categories, which was held at the Zayed Racecourse in Sharjah, organized by the Cycling Federation, which is keen to organize Ramadan tournaments in order to maintain training and fitness for players and prepare players for different age groups, and the tournament witnessed the participation of more than 20 cyclists from 6 clubs It is Shabab Al-Ahly, Abu Dhabi, Al-Nasr, Sharjah, Masfout, Dibba Al-Hisn.

The race was attended and witnessed by Mansour Bouassiba, President of the Cycling Federation, Khalifa Bin Omair, Vice President and Head of the Technical Committee, and Yasser Al Dokhi, Secretary General of the Federation.

The individual pursuit race resulted in Al-Ahly youth cyclist Walid Al-Naqbi winning the first place, Mohammed Al-Mansoori in the second place, and Ahmed Al-Marri from the Abu Dhabi Club in the third place.

As for the kilo race, the Al-Ahly youth cyclist, Muhammad Al-Mansoori, won the first place, Talal Al-Balushi from the Abu Dhabi Club came in the second place, and Hamdan Hassan came in the third place from the Al-Ahly Youth Club.

Al-Ahly youth also dominated the first three places in the elimination race, with Saif Al-Amri winning the first place, Hamdan Ahmed Hassan in the second place, and Muhammad Al-Mansouri in the third place.