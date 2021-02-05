Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The fun was reduced to the 15th round of the Arab Gulf League, in the derby meeting between Al Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly, which brought the two teams together at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Friday, and ended with the victory of the «Knights» in four, after a match dominated by the guests, a game and result, and witnessed many events and exciting numbers, and he scored The goals of the match were Carlos Eduardo in minutes 9 and 74, Cartabia in the 53rd minute, and Igor Jesus, in the 82nd minute, while Muhannad Al-Enezi added a face-saving goal for his team in calculated time instead of lost 90 + 3.

The match brought Al-Ahly youth back to the memories of the great victories, as it achieved the biggest victory over Al Ain since its victory over Al-Zaeem since 2012 when it won 6-3, so the team achieved many gains that were not limited to dropping their opponent on their land and in their stronghold, but the knights jumped a barrier It was difficult in the race to get close to the lead, as it rose to the fifth place with 25 points, while Al Ain fell to the sixth place by 24 points.

The meeting witnessed the supremacy of Al-Ahly youth under the leadership of Mahdi Ali, who controlled the course of the game and his players were the most present on the stadium, while Al-Ain was completely absent from the match and had no seriousness and was the least influential. The course of the match and the course of the game that was one-way, for the benefit of the guests.