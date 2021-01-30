Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly continued their awakening in the Arab Gulf Football League, achieving their second successive victory, under the leadership of coach Mahdi Ali, by beating Ittihad Kalba with a clean “double”, scored by Muhammad Jumah “Pele” and Majid Hassan in the 28th and 30th minutes, during the match. Which was held today, at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of “Round 14”.

And the depth of the “knights” held him in front of the “tigers”, confirming his superiority in the confrontations that brought the two sides together, during the “era of professionalism”.

Shabab Al-Ahly raised its score to 22 points, while Ittihad Kalba’s balance was frozen at “point 19”.

Despite the strong start for the guests in the match, and a missed opportunity to score through Malaba, the owner of the land knew how to settle the match, during the first half of two chances, as Muhammad Jumaa opened the result with a header in the 28th minute, and Majid Hassan added the second goal with a missile shot after only two minutes This frustrated the spirits of the Kalba players, whose reaction was absent in the first half.

In the second period, the match was reduced, and the offensive opportunities on both sides retreated, so Al-Ahly’s youth maintained its lead in the result and grabbed three valuable points that support its revival in various local competitions.