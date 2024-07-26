Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

The Al-Ahly Youth delegation returned to Dubai, coming from Austria, after concluding the “first phase” of the preparation program for the new season 2024-2025, in the team’s external camp in Austria, which was held from July 4 to 25.

Participation in the preliminary round of the first edition of the AFC Champions League for the elite for the 2024-2025 season imposed an early conclusion to the “Knights’” external camp in Austria, in preparation for the start of its continental journey by meeting its host, Sepahan of Iran, on August 6, at Nagish Jahan Stadium in the city of Isfahan.

The Knights hope to overcome the obstacle of their Iranian rival, on the way to the league stage in the new tournament, the draw for which will be held on August 16, noting that a loss to Sepahan will direct Shabab Al-Ahli to the group stage of the “AFC Champions League 2”.

Al-Ahly youth played three friendly matches in the Austrian camp, winning the first against SK Jabinsk of Austria with a record score of 9-1, before losing the second friendly against Qarabag, the Azerbaijani league champion, 2-5, before returning to win against Udinese of Italy with nine clean goals.

The Knights, led by their new Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa (53 years old), sought to arrange their papers in preparation for the new season, by contracting with the Argentine Gaston Suarez, coming from Bani Yas, and the Guinean resident Omar Keita from Emirates Club, while waiting to complete the contracting procedures with the most prominent deal, the Iranian Sardar Azmoun, coming from Bayer Leverkusen, the German League champion, after playing last season with Roma on loan.

On the other hand, Shabab Al-Ahli dispensed with the services of a number of its players, led by veteran defender Youssef Jaber, in addition to Marwan Fahad, Aziz Ganiev, Abdulaziz Heikal, and Mohammed Jumaa Eid, who officially transferred to Al-Bataeh, in addition to the continued loan of Mahdi Qaidi to Kalba.