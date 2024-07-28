Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Shabab Al-Ahli completed the signing of Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun, coming from German league champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Al-Ahly youth announced, through its account on the “X” platform, the inclusion of Azmoun, 29 years old.

The Knights, who also include Iranian midfielder Saeed Ezatolahi, have strengthened their ranks ahead of their match against Sepahan on August 6 in the preliminary round of the first edition of the AFC Champions League.

Azmoun began his career with Rubin Kazan (2013-2016), then moved to Rostov (2016-2017) and Zenit (2019-2022), with whom he had his best scoring seasons, scoring 52 goals in 79 matches.

The 53-goal hauler in 83 caps joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, who loaned him to Roma last season.

Thus, Azmoun is the second foreign signing for Shabab Al Ahli this season, after signing Argentine Gaston Suarez from Bani Yas Club.