Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Ahli Youth achieved their second victory, at the conclusion of the “second round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after beating Ajman 2-1, in the match that was held at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, so that the “Knights” reached the “sixth point”, and the “Orange” remains with no points.

Bogdan scored for Shabab Al Ahli in the 26th minute, and Sardar Azmoun scored in the 68th minute, while Junior Flemings scored for Ajman in the 72nd minute.

Al-Ahli Youth succeeded in dealing with the early pressure from their rivals, most notably Milos’ shot from inside the area, which was saved by goalkeeper Hassan Hamza at a crucial time in the ninth minute. The “Knights” entered the atmosphere of the match after Bogdan opened the scoring for Al-Ahli Youth with a header in the 26th minute.

The Knights were forced to make an emergency substitution after goalkeeper Hassan Hamza was injured, bringing on Hamad Al-Muqbali before the end of the first half.

The referee cancelled a second goal for Shabab Al Ahli, scored by Sardar Azmoun, due to offside, in the 52nd minute. Sardar returned to face goalkeeper Ali Al Hosani and skillfully put the ball into the net in the 68th minute.

Junior Flemings reduced the gap by scoring the first goal for Ajman, after heading in a rebound from the goalkeeper in the 72nd minute, and Al-Muqbali, the Shabab Al-Ahli goalkeeper, excelled by stopping Marco Marciano’s “one-on-one” shot in the 89th minute.