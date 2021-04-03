Omdurman (dpa)

Al-Ahly of Egypt qualified for the quarter-finals in the African Champions League for football, after defeating its hosts Al-Merrikh Al-Sudani to a 2-2 draw, today «Saturday», in the penultimate fifth round of the first group of the tournament, which also witnessed the victory of Simba Tanzania over Vita Club Congolese 4-1.

Al-Merrikh advanced with a goal scored by Ramadan Ajab in the 26th minute, and Saif Terry added the second goal in the 36th minute, before Badr Bannon scored Al-Ahly’s first goal in the 81st minute from a penalty kick, and Yasser Ibrahim added the equalizer in the fourth minute of overtime for the match.

Ramadan Ajab, the Sudanese player, Al Merrikh, missed a penalty kick in the third minute of stoppage time for the first half.

Al-Ahly raised its score to eight points in second place, while Mars raised its score to two points in last fourth place.

Al-Ahly secured second place in the group, regardless of the results of the last round.

In the second match, Simba secured his qualification as the first group by beating Vita Club 4-1. Simba scored goals from Tanzanian Luis Mecesoni in the 30th minute, Klanos Shama “two goals” in the last two minutes of the first half and 84 and Larry Bwalya in the 66th minute, while Vita Club Zomanga scored a goal. Soze in the 32nd minute.

Simba, the Tanzanian, raised his score to 13 points at the top of the standings, and the Vita Club balance stopped at four points in third place.