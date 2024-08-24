Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Ahly achieved an easy victory over Al-Orouba 2-0, at the beginning of its journey in the Saudi Football League, at King Abdullah International Stadium.

Al-Ahly’s two goals were scored by Abdul Karim Darasi (32) and Brazilian Roberto Firmino (80).

The match started with pressure from Al-Ahly to score an early goal against Al-Arabiya and play comfortably.

The Ivorian Frank Kessie fired a powerful shot, but Al-Arabi’s goalkeeper excelled in stopping the ball, before Abdul Karim Darasi succeeded in following up the ball and scoring it into the net (32).

At the beginning of the second half, Firmino scored a second goal for Al-Ahly, but the referee cancelled the goal due to offside, after referring to the VAR technology.

Al-Ahly succeeded in scoring the second goal, after a wonderful cross from Kessie, which Firmino met with a shot into Al-Arabi’s net.

Mexican Julian Quinones led his team Al-Qadisiyah to a 3-0 victory over its guest Al-Fateh.

Quinones, who joined Al-Qadisiyah this summer, scored two goals, while Abdulaziz Al-Othman scored one goal, in Al-Qadisiyah’s victory in the 34th, 73rd and 90+3rd minutes.

Al-Qadisiyah, which is owned by Aramco, has succeeded in concluding several international deals, such as the Spanish Nacho Fernandez, captain of Real Madrid last season, his compatriot Carlos Gimenez, the Mexican Costin Castells, the Argentine Ezequiel Fernandez, the Uruguayan Gaston Alvarez, and the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards with his former team, Marseille, France.

Al-Qadisiyah was ranked among the elite clubs, along with Al-Khulud and Al-Orouba.

Al-Khaleej started its journey in the new season with a valuable 1-0 victory over its host, Damac, scored by Damac player, Dhari Al-Enezi, by mistake in his own goal (16).

The Greek coach, Giorgos Donis, achieved his first victory with Al-Khaleej, which is his fourth coaching station in the Saudi League after Al-Hilal, Al-Fateh and Al-Wehda.

