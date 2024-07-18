Cairo (dpa)

The Board of Directors of the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club decided to stop the live broadcast of its satellite channel during the coming period until a company is decided to manage it.

Al-Ahly said on its official website that the board of directors of Al-Ahly Media Production Company, in its meeting, explored the future visions of the club’s satellite channel.

He added that it was decided to stop the channel’s live broadcast, starting today, Thursday, and that the recorded broadcast will continue during a transitional period under the supervision of the channel’s facilitation committee.

He explained that the offers submitted to manage and operate the channel are being studied, in order to choose the best among them, which will help the channel “provide content that befits the club and its history and achieves the aspirations of its fans.”