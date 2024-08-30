

London (dpa)

Saudi football club Al-Ahli has reached an agreement to buy Englishman Ivan Toney and Nigerian Victor Osimhen, strikers for English club Brentford and Italian club Napoli, respectively, according to a news report.

The official website of Sky Sports reported that the value of the potential double deal could reach 3.107 million pounds, indicating that Al-Ahly agreed to pay 40 million pounds to Brentford in order to obtain Tony’s services.

The same source also reported that the Saudi team is now ready to pay.

£3.67m for Osimhen, last year’s African Player of the Year.

Sky Sports added that the two players, who were targets for the English team Chelsea during the current summer transfer period, are scheduled to undergo routine medical tests.

Chelsea made a move for Toney earlier this week, having been tracking Osimhen all summer.

