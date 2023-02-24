Al-Ahly has played only one match in the group so far, and lost to Al-Hilal in Sudan with a clean goal.

The first confrontation of the Egyptian team was scheduled to take place against Cameroonian Cotton in Cairo, but it was postponed due to Al-Ahly’s participation in the Club World Cup in Morocco..

complicated situation

Al-Ahly’s position was complicated early by its loss in Sudan, especially with Al-Hilal’s victory outside its home stadium against Cotton in Cameroon, to equal with Sundowns with 6 points each in the lead, with the Sudanese team playing one match more than its South African counterpart. .

Al-Ahly ranks third in the group without a balance of points, but it will play two consecutive matches at home against the Sundowns and then the Cameroonian Cotton, hoping to collect 6 points from them that will return it to the runner-up at least, and compete strongly for the lead and qualify. .

A date with revenge

Al-Ahly lost back and forth last season against Sundowns in Group A competitions in the Champions League, hoping to take revenge on its South African rival this season. .

Al-Ahmar lost the top of the group last season to Sundowns, as the runner-up of the last edition scored only 10 points, compared to 16 points for its South African competitor. .

The men of the Swiss coach, Marcel Kohler, got acquainted closely with the Sundowns team through technical lectures, during which they watched the recent matches of the South African team, in search of the ideal way to overcome one of the strongest African clubs, and nullify its offensive effect. .

Brazilian dye

The Sundowns team is known by the nickname “Brazil”, due to the similarity of their uniforms with the Latin team that won the World Cup 5 times before, but they are also similar in the philosophy of playing with “samba”. “.

Kohler told his players that Sundowns “enjoys offensive diversity and does not rely solely on one attacking method, as attacks and opportunities come from the middle, depth and on the periphery. The African team is also distinguished in set pieces and has sufficient speed to carry out counterattacks perfectly.”