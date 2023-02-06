Real Madrid goes to the Club World Cup after losing 1-0 against Mallorca. Ancelotti’s men have missed half the league with this puncture that Barcelona has taken advantage of by beating Sevilla. Right now they are placed at 8 points. The Club World Cup can fix all white penalties. Here we leave you everything you need to know about Madrid’s debut game against Al-Ahly this Wednesday, February 8:
City: Rabat
Stadium: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah
Date: Wednesday February 8
Match time: 8:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Telecinco
Live stream: My TV
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel: ViX
live streaming: Not available
Television channel: fox sports 2
live streaming: Foxsports.com
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
Real Madrid will arrive with sensitive losses to the Club World Cup. Neither Courtois, nor Benzema, nor Militao, nor Mnedy, nor Lucas Vázquez, nor Eden Hazard. The calendar is passing over the white club, it is very difficult to keep up with the rhythm of playing every three days.
The Egyptian team arrives without any injuries to the clash. They arrive in very good shape after not losing a single game since August 22, 2022.
Al Ahly 1-3 Real Madrid
#Ahly #Real #Madrid #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply