The FC Bayern Munich wants to win the next title at the Club World Cup in Qatar. Bayern will join the tournament on Monday evening. In the semifinals, the Champions League winner will face Al Ahly SC. The Egyptian record champions from Cairo won the CAF Champions League last year and were already successful in the quarter-finals against Al Duhail SC Doha on Thursday evening.
All important information about the semi-finals is summarized here in the overview.
Date: 02/08/2021
Kickoff: 19 o’clock
Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Ar-Rayyan)
TV / Stream: DAZN
Al Ahly SC is coached by the South African Pitso Mosimane, who has four players unavailable for the semi-finals due to injuries. While central defender Mahmoud Metwaly is out defensive with a torn cruciate ligament, three central / offensive midfielders are missing: Mohamed Mahmoud, Karim Nedved (both cartilage damage) and Walid Soliman (muscle injury).
With 22 men and a lot of delay, the FCB entourage took off early Saturday morning for Qatar. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, who have already ended their quarantine after their corona infections, were not on board. Due to injury, substitute keeper Alexander Nübel (ankle ligament injury) and Tanguy Nianzou, who is still working on his comeback after his muscle injury in Munich, are missing.
Al Ahly: El Shenawy – Hany, Benoun, Ashraf, Maaloul – Fathi, Soleya – El Shahat, Afsha, Kahraba – Sherif
FC Bayern: Neuer – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Tolisso – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski
Al Ahly has now been unbeaten in 32 competitive games and is currently in second place in the league that the Egyptian record champions have won five times in a row. In the quarterfinals, the Cairo club eliminated Qatari champions Al Duhail SC Doha. Thanks to Hussein El Shahat’s goal after half an hour, Al Ahly prevailed 1-0.
FC Bayern built on their latest winning streak on Friday evening with a 1-0 away win at Hertha BSC. With a deflected shot Kingsley Coman brought the record champions onto the road to victory. For the Munich team, who didn’t always present themselves defensively, it was also the fifth victory in a row.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
Al Ahly SC:
Al Duhail SC Doha – Al Ahly 0-1 (Club World Cup quarter-finals)
Pyramids FC – Al Ahly 0-0
Al Ahly – Al-Mokawloon SC 3-2
National Bank of Egypt SC – Al Ahly 0-0
Al Ahly – El-Entag El-Harby SC 4: 1
FC Bayern:
Hertha BSC – FC Bayern 0-1
FC Bayern – TSG Hoffenheim 4-1
FC Schalke 04 – FC Bayern 0: 4
FC Augsburg – FC Bayern 0-1
FC Bayern – SC Freiburg