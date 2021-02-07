All important information about the semi-finals is summarized here in the overview.

FC Bayern: Neuer – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Tolisso – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

FC Bayern built on their latest winning streak on Friday evening with a 1-0 away win at Hertha BSC. With a deflected shot Kingsley Coman brought the record champions onto the road to victory. For the Munich team, who didn’t always present themselves defensively, it was also the fifth victory in a row.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

Al Ahly SC:

Al Duhail SC Doha – Al Ahly 0-1 (Club World Cup quarter-finals)

Pyramids FC – Al Ahly 0-0

Al Ahly – Al-Mokawloon SC 3-2

National Bank of Egypt SC – Al Ahly 0-0

Al Ahly – El-Entag El-Harby SC 4: 1